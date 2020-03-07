Korea Investment CORP Cuts Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 70.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,451,802 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $200,349,000 after purchasing an additional 457,001 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 504,306 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $69,594,000 after buying an additional 269,236 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the third quarter valued at about $10,308,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,104,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 550,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,914,000 after buying an additional 69,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AYI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from to and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.33.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $103.05 on Friday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.18 and a fifty-two week high of $147.44. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.79.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $834.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.72 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

