Korea Investment CORP Trims Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IFF. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 96.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $112,600.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,048,469. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 94,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $126.96 per share, with a total value of $11,941,476.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 821,309 shares of company stock valued at $107,490,675 and sold 2,734 shares valued at $356,066. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $122.73 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 1-year low of $104.86 and a 1-year high of $152.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.74 and a 200-day moving average of $126.62.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

IFF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Societe Generale downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

