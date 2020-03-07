KBC Group NV Grows Position in York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,719 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.50% of York Water worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in York Water in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in York Water by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of York Water by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of York Water during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of York Water in the third quarter worth approximately $273,000. Institutional investors own 41.12% of the company’s stock.

Get York Water alerts:

YORW has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of York Water from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of York Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. York Water currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

NASDAQ YORW opened at $48.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79 and a beta of 0.36. York Water Co has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.1802 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from York Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. York Water’s payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

York Water Profile

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

See Also: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YORW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW).

Receive News & Ratings for York Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for York Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.