Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 61,106 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.17% of Redwood Trust worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Redwood Trust news, General Counsel Andrew P. Stone sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 99,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,305.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Redwood Trust stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $18.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.49 and a 200 day moving average of $16.80.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $45.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JMP Securities downgraded Redwood Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Redwood Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

