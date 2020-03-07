Korea Investment CORP Sells 2,400 Shares of Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM)

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Livent were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Livent by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Livent by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 227,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Livent by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 142,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Livent by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Livent by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 228,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LTHM. Zacks Investment Research cut Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Vertical Research cut Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet raised Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Livent Corporation has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $13.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.01.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Livent had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Livent Corporation will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

