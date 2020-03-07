Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TAP. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 45,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TAP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Molson Coors Brewing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Molson Coors Brewing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.83.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $48.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.17. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a twelve month low of $47.16 and a twelve month high of $64.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.24. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Molson Coors Brewing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.22%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter H. Coors sold 67,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $3,435,786.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 311,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,978,488.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

