Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TRGP. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 81,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $27.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.29. Targa Resources Corp has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $43.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.07%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -449.38%.

TRGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Targa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.41.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

