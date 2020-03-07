Korea Investment CORP Has $644,000 Stake in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS)

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in GAP were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in GAP by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,828,899 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $392,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,944 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,748,889 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $207,720,000 after buying an additional 147,963 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,962,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $52,383,000 after buying an additional 191,799 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 2,651.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,686,184 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,272,000 after buying an additional 1,624,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 25.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,456,755 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,289,000 after buying an additional 291,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Get GAP alerts:

GPS opened at $13.19 on Friday. Gap Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.03 and its 200 day moving average is $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. GAP’s payout ratio is 37.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPS shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of GAP in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of GAP in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on GAP from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of GAP in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of GAP in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.27.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS).

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.