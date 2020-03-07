Korea Investment CORP Increases Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,400 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JNPR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 146.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the third quarter worth about $50,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,750 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 5,287.4% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on JNPR. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.79.

In related news, SVP Brian Martin sold 13,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $313,469.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $21.38 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $28.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.98.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

