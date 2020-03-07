Korea Investment CORP Raises Stock Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Lear were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Lear during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lear by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Lear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LEA. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Lear in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Lear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Lear from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.46.

NYSE LEA opened at $102.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $159.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.49.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.64. Lear had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 22.02%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

