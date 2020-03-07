17,300 Shares in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 343.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRGO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Perrigo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Perrigo from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.80.

In other news, VP Todd W. Kingma sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total value of $126,293.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,313.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $53.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.87 and a 200 day moving average of $53.39. Perrigo Company PLC has a 12 month low of $40.68 and a 12 month high of $63.86.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.03). Perrigo had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.33%.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

