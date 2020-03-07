Korea Investment CORP Sells 19,800 Shares of Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in shares of Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,340 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 19,800 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMO. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 23,438,585 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $620,011,000 after buying an additional 323,212 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,833,748 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $101,479,000 after acquiring an additional 147,360 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,701,691 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,040,000 after acquiring an additional 241,563 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,006,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,616,000 after acquiring an additional 67,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 982,366 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IMO. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded Imperial Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.43.

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $21.05 on Friday. Imperial Oil Ltd has a twelve month low of $20.56 and a twelve month high of $30.38.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.1666 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

