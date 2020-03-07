Korea Investment CORP Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,700 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Twitter by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,617,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $276,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,024 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,947,892 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $94,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,656 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,527,220 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $48,947,000 after purchasing an additional 726,908 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,754,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its position in Twitter by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,976,406 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $122,628,000 after purchasing an additional 419,150 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twitter stock opened at $33.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.51. Twitter Inc has a 52-week low of $28.63 and a 52-week high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.15 and a quick ratio of 9.15.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Twitter had a net margin of 42.37% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Aegis lifted their target price on Twitter from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Twitter from $34.50 to $36.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Twitter from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Twitter from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.64.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 7,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $242,806.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $242,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 264,184 shares of company stock valued at $9,434,272 in the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

