Korea Investment CORP Has $1.37 Million Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

Korea Investment CORP cut its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,100 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEF. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 332.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 92.6% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JEF opened at $19.20 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $16.84 and a 1-year high of $24.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.48.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

JEF has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

