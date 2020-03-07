Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stake Boosted by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the third quarter worth about $717,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 45.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 7,207 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 66.9% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,083 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 50,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $4,766,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 81,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total value of $7,807,797.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 211,467 shares of company stock worth $19,945,497. Company insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT opened at $80.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.97. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.54 and a fifty-two week high of $104.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.09 and its 200-day moving average is $87.74.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Copart had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The business had revenue of $575.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Copart from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.60.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

