Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in Teck Resources by 90,312.3% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 9,854,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after purchasing an additional 9,843,137 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $21,725,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 9,282.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,083,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,584,000 after buying an additional 1,095,280 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 4.4% in the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 14,037,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,735,000 after buying an additional 589,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $5,059,000. 48.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on TECK. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.50 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.77.

Teck Resources stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.68. Teck Resources Ltd has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $25.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.0377 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.76%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

