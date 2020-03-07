International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Haverford Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth about $38,956,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,501,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $555,581,000 after purchasing an additional 160,185 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,353,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 335,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,106,000 after purchasing an additional 89,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,271,000. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFF opened at $122.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.62. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 52-week low of $104.86 and a 52-week high of $152.95.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

In other news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 94,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.96 per share, for a total transaction of $11,941,476.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $112,600.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,469. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 821,309 shares of company stock worth $107,490,675 and have sold 2,734 shares worth $356,066. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on IFF. Societe Generale cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

