AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,324,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,875,000 after acquiring an additional 119,994 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AerCap by 31.1% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,381,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,641,000 after purchasing an additional 327,800 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in AerCap by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 924,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,611,000 after purchasing an additional 38,708 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in AerCap by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 882,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,303,000 after purchasing an additional 205,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in AerCap by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 766,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,071,000 after purchasing an additional 42,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AER opened at $47.45 on Friday. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $40.16 and a 12 month high of $64.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.93.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 23.20%. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

AER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AerCap from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

