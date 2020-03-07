Mackay Shields LLC Sells 7,400 Shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,577 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.95% of First Internet Bancorp worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 609.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 51,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 44,484 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

INBK opened at $22.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. First Internet Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.32.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $20.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INBK. Piper Sandler raised their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on First Internet Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Hovde Group raised First Internet Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

First Internet Bancorp Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

