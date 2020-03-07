Korea Investment CORP Takes Position in Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD)

Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in shares of Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 302,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,000. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.10% of Qudian at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QD. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Qudian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in Qudian during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Qudian during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Qudian during the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Qudian during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE QD opened at $2.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.34. Qudian Inc – has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $9.20. The firm has a market cap of $681.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.36.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qudian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qudian in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Qudian from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.80 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nomura reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Qudian in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Qudian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.81.

Qudian Company Profile

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

