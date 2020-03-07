Mackay Shields LLC Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 48.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,753 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 14,560 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its holdings in Lear by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Lear by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,156 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Lear by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Lear by 7.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $102.52 on Friday. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $159.14. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.28.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Lear had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 19.61%. Lear’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Lear’s payout ratio is 22.02%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lear from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Lear from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Lear from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.46.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

