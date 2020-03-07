Mackay Shields LLC Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,690 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 4,276 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 642 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in NetApp by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,200 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in NetApp by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in NetApp by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp stock opened at $44.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.61. NetApp Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.75 and a 12-month high of $78.35.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The data storage provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 123.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetApp Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.76%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on NetApp from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cowen cut their price target on NetApp from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.26.

In other NetApp news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $173,061.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,855 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,491. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,284 shares of company stock valued at $333,743. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

