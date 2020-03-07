Korea Investment CORP Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 54.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 76,065 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in L Brands were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in L Brands by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,944,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $520,550,000 after buying an additional 970,548 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in L Brands by 12.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 5,789 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in L Brands by 9.0% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 57,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in L Brands by 31.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 430,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,429,000 after acquiring an additional 101,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in L Brands by 1.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get L Brands alerts:

LB opened at $22.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.67. L Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $29.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.25.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. L Brands had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that L Brands Inc will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.40%.

LB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of L Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of L Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of L Brands in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of L Brands to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.21.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.