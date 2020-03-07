Korea Investment CORP Lowers Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Korea Investment CORP cut its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 75.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 39.9% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 12,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,750,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 40,233.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,210 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.99, for a total value of $164,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,545,949.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.49, for a total value of $7,262,655.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,995 shares in the company, valued at $23,695,367.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,678 shares of company stock worth $12,076,167. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTD. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $790.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $770.86.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $715.55 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $638.92 and a 1 year high of $873.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $772.26 and its 200 day moving average is $733.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $843.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.43 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 118.08%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 24.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.