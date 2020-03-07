Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stake Cut by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BR. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 625,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,265,000 after purchasing an additional 288,653 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 796.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,778,000 after purchasing an additional 255,461 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,087,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,655,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,570,000 after purchasing an additional 160,215 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,283.1% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 107,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,283,000 after purchasing an additional 99,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $100.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $95.55 and a one year high of $136.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 0.75.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $969.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.02 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.83% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 12,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $1,529,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,360.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total value of $476,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,910,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,858 shares of company stock worth $2,780,067 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on BR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.20.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

