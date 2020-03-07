Mackay Shields LLC Has $2.22 Million Holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 70.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 113,885 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACC. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,129,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,733 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,635,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,054,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,630,000 after purchasing an additional 56,717 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,668,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,458,000 after purchasing an additional 441,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 1,868.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,151,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ACC shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of American Campus Communities in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Campus Communities in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Shares of NYSE:ACC opened at $45.20 on Friday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.51 and a 12-month high of $50.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 75.33 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $255.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.82 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

