Mackay Shields LLC Has $2.23 Million Position in AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its holdings in shares of AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,200 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.40% of AdvanSix worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in AdvanSix by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 902,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,006,000 after acquiring an additional 402,181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in AdvanSix by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in AdvanSix by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AdvanSix by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

In other news, Director Sharon Spurlin bought 2,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.74 per share, with a total value of $53,179.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,510 shares in the company, valued at $444,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Marberry bought 34,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $494,328.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,652.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASIX opened at $12.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.88. AdvanSix Inc has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $33.62.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on AdvanSix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AdvanSix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.