Korea Investment CORP Decreases Stake in IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in IQIYI were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in IQIYI by 10,197.9% during the 4th quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,835,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,973 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IQIYI by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,142,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,336,000 after buying an additional 410,072 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in IQIYI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,000. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of IQIYI by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of IQIYI by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 131,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 34,200 shares during the last quarter. 24.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQIYI stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. IQIYI Inc has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $28.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.02 and a 200 day moving average of $20.17.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($3.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($2.94). The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 billion. IQIYI had a negative return on equity of 76.52% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($4.83) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IQIYI Inc will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. CLSA upgraded IQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of IQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of IQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IQIYI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.48.

IQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

