Korea Investment CORP Trims Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 62.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JEC stock opened at $94.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.43 and its 200 day moving average is $92.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 52-week low of $55.17 and a 52-week high of $98.08.

JEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.11.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

