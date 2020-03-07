Korea Investment CORP Has $515,000 Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 58.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 811.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CINF shares. BidaskClub upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $98.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.43 and a 200-day moving average of $109.22. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.65. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $83.00 and a 1 year high of $118.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 203.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

