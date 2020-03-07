Korea Investment CORP Sells 36,400 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 159,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in NIO were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 242.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362 shares during the period. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of NIO by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. 33.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $3.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.85. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 30th. The company reported ($2.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.96). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 947.90% and a negative net margin of 142.51%. NIO’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NIO shares. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on NIO from $2.20 to $4.15 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of NIO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2.10 to $3.80 in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. NIO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.89.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

