Korea Investment CORP Reduces Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 36.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,742 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 39.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 276,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,518,000 after buying an additional 78,360 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 61.8% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles M. Sonsteby acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.26 per share, for a total transaction of $168,390.00. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $89,636.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

DRI stock opened at $88.15 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $83.79 and a one year high of $128.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DRI shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.50.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

