Korea Investment CORP Purchases 1,300 Shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Erie Indemnity were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Erie Indemnity in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Erie Indemnity during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 15.2% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 36.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ERIE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Erie Indemnity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERIE opened at $151.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.63. Erie Indemnity has a 1 year low of $137.42 and a 1 year high of $270.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.52.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $596.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.20 million. Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 29.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Erie Indemnity will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio is 63.70%.

Erie Indemnity Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

