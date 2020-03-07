Korea Investment CORP Acquires 1,300 Shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM)

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in HUTCHISON CHINA/S were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in the fourth quarter worth about $95,826,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,597,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,045,000 after buying an additional 86,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,022,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,631,000 after buying an additional 29,916 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 468,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,745,000 after buying an additional 12,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 93,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 7,555 shares during the last quarter. 28.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCM opened at $25.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.06. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HCM shares. BidaskClub upgraded HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. CLSA initiated coverage on HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

HUTCHISON CHINA/S Company Profile

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

