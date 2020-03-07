Korea Investment CORP Decreases Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 65.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,100 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 74,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 232,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,784,000 after purchasing an additional 12,157 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,232,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,212,000 after purchasing an additional 12,438 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 79.8% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares during the last quarter.

HSIC opened at $57.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $56.58 and a one year high of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.92.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HSIC shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.25.

In related news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total transaction of $406,919.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 265,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,267,092.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

