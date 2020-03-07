Korea Investment CORP Has $991,000 Holdings in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its position in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in Mercadolibre by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Mercadolibre by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $645.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $710.00 price objective on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $675.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Mercadolibre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mercadolibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $701.60.

MELI stock opened at $614.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $673.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $595.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Mercadolibre Inc has a 12 month low of $436.45 and a 12 month high of $756.48.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $674.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.97 million. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The business’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

