Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the third quarter worth $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 910.9% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

HOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.60.

HOG opened at $26.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $41.40.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $574.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.79 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 45.24%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.