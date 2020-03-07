Korea Investment CORP Acquires 1,600 Shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Vistra Energy were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vistra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vistra Energy by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Vistra Energy by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Vistra Energy by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 362.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $20.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Vistra Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $27.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is a boost from Vistra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.15%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VST. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Vistra Energy in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Vistra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

