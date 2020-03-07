TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 69.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 670.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 91,704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,354,000 after acquiring an additional 79,800 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 279,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,629,000 after acquiring an additional 58,324 shares during the last quarter. Triple Frond Partners LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Triple Frond Partners LLC now owns 265,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,400,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,501,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,400,562,000 after acquiring an additional 32,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 205,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,036,000 after purchasing an additional 32,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

TDG stock opened at $503.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $625.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $566.40. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $421.98 and a 52 week high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bernt G. Iversen II sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.51, for a total value of $4,670,729.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,643 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,527.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.08, for a total transaction of $6,550,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,927,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,817 shares of company stock worth $52,905,963 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TDG. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $655.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $589.13 to $693.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $617.54.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

