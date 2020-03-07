Korea Investment CORP Acquires New Stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 545.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 953,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,970,000 after buying an additional 805,327 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 651,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,718,000 after acquiring an additional 329,660 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,526,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $695,131,000 after acquiring an additional 288,883 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 4.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,240,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $697,460,000 after acquiring an additional 232,120 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth $28,321,000. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KSU. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.71.

NYSE:KSU opened at $147.08 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $109.37 and a 12 month high of $178.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.80.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.99 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

In related news, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.65, for a total value of $151,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,301.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $624,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,344,468.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,858,613 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

