Korea Investment CORP Acquires 700 Shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 234.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 814.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 1,610.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $65,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,024.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cimarex Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cimarex Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “negative” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

XEC stock opened at $24.39 on Friday. Cimarex Energy Co has a twelve month low of $23.76 and a twelve month high of $72.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.30 and its 200-day moving average is $45.46.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.54 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.94%.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

