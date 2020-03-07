Korea Investment CORP Increases Stock Position in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Cyberark Software were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 196.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,931,000 after purchasing an additional 94,307 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Cyberark Software by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Cyberark Software by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,685,000 after buying an additional 29,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Cyberark Software by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CYBR. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Cyberark Software from $128.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cyberark Software from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cyberark Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.95.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $98.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.71 and its 200 day moving average is $116.59. Cyberark Software Ltd has a 52 week low of $94.30 and a 52 week high of $148.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.56, a PEG ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.24.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.67 million. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

