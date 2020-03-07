Korea Investment CORP Trims Stock Position in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,400 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Splunk by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,987,276 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $352,080,000 after purchasing an additional 171,422 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,452,776 shares of the software company’s stock worth $217,582,000 after purchasing an additional 552,172 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,163 shares of the software company’s stock worth $145,001,000 after buying an additional 19,744 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 529,832 shares of the software company’s stock worth $79,353,000 after buying an additional 17,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 505,117 shares of the software company’s stock worth $75,652,000 after buying an additional 16,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 3,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.90, for a total value of $478,894.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,042 shares in the company, valued at $4,560,069.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total transaction of $308,361.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,564,157.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,604,423 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPLK. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Splunk from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.25.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $138.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.33. Splunk Inc has a twelve month low of $107.16 and a twelve month high of $176.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.03 and a beta of 1.77.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The software company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $791.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.34 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 11.56% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Splunk Inc will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

