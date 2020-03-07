American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lowered its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,300 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AAL. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in American Airlines Group by 105.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $15.97 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $35.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.85.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 1,414.94% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.16%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAL. ValuEngine lowered American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cfra cut their price objective on American Airlines Group from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub lowered American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.23.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

