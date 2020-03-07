Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Holdings Raised by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Evergy by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 118.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 3.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 58,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 5.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the third quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

EVRG stock opened at $69.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.88. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.32. Evergy has a 12-month low of $54.78 and a 12-month high of $76.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Evergy had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.90%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.43.

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $131,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,203,166.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 4,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $302,596.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,280 shares of company stock valued at $724,756. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

See Also: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.