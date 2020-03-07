Korea Investment CORP Sells 20,100 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 20,100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLIR. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in FLIR Systems by 279.6% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 782 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new position in FLIR Systems during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLIR shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FLIR Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.14.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIR opened at $39.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.45. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $37.39 and a one year high of $59.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 1.23.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $489.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.55 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR).

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.