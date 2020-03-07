Mackay Shields LLC Lowers Stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XYL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Xylem by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Xylem by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 525,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 51,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,080 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $323,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,158.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $375,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,260.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,638 over the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XYL stock opened at $81.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Xylem Inc has a 12-month low of $72.87 and a 12-month high of $89.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89. Xylem had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.44%.

XYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

