Mackay Shields LLC Sells 24,378 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 43.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,378 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNO. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 77.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Barry Langer sold 4,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $283,425.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,480.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE VNO opened at $52.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.02. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $51.06 and a 12 month high of $70.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.23, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $460.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.12 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 163.55% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 75.64%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VNO shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cfra downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

