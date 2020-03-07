Mackay Shields LLC Raises Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Textron by 7.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Textron by 22.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 584,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,617,000 after acquiring an additional 105,771 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Textron by 11.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Textron by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Textron by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TXT stock opened at $35.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.70. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.13 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Textron had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TXT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Textron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Textron from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.13.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

