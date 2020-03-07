Mackay Shields LLC Acquires 15,400 Shares of Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI)

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.23% of Trueblue worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Trueblue in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Trueblue by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Trueblue during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Trueblue in the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Trueblue in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TBI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Trueblue from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti lowered their price target on Trueblue from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

Shares of Trueblue stock opened at $14.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Trueblue Inc has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $25.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.30.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.26 million. Trueblue had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Trueblue Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

